4603 Caliente Dr Available 08/12/19 Charming Duplex in Arlington - Charming 3 bedroom duplex with great floorplan! Laminate wood floors greet you as you enter and continue throughout downstairs. Spacious main living area includes a wood-burning fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stone backsplash, bar seating and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks second living space that can be used as a game or media room. 1 bedroom on the first floor, master and 3rd room on the second floor. Tenant will move out once leased. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4798824)