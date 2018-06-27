All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:08 AM

4603 Caliente Dr

4603 Caliente Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4603 Caliente Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
4603 Caliente Dr Available 08/12/19 Charming Duplex in Arlington - Charming 3 bedroom duplex with great floorplan! Laminate wood floors greet you as you enter and continue throughout downstairs. Spacious main living area includes a wood-burning fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stone backsplash, bar seating and oak cabinets accented by black appliances. Breakfast nook overlooks second living space that can be used as a game or media room. 1 bedroom on the first floor, master and 3rd room on the second floor. Tenant will move out once leased. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4798824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Caliente Dr have any available units?
4603 Caliente Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Caliente Dr have?
Some of 4603 Caliente Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Caliente Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Caliente Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Caliente Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4603 Caliente Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4603 Caliente Dr offer parking?
No, 4603 Caliente Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4603 Caliente Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Caliente Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Caliente Dr have a pool?
No, 4603 Caliente Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4603 Caliente Dr have accessible units?
No, 4603 Caliente Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Caliente Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 Caliente Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

