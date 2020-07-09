All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4504 Foxpoint Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4504 Foxpoint Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

4504 Foxpoint Court

4504 Foxpoint Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4504 Foxpoint Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Builder's model home, with 3 living rooms and 4 bedrooms. Big master bedroom and beautiful kitchen and sun room. Small peaceful community gated with park and playground. Good schools and convenient to shopping area.
For sell or lease $2,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Foxpoint Court have any available units?
4504 Foxpoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Foxpoint Court have?
Some of 4504 Foxpoint Court's amenities include patio / balcony, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Foxpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Foxpoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Foxpoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Foxpoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4504 Foxpoint Court offer parking?
No, 4504 Foxpoint Court does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Foxpoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Foxpoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Foxpoint Court have a pool?
No, 4504 Foxpoint Court does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Foxpoint Court have accessible units?
No, 4504 Foxpoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Foxpoint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Foxpoint Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center