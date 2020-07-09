Builder's model home, with 3 living rooms and 4 bedrooms. Big master bedroom and beautiful kitchen and sun room. Small peaceful community gated with park and playground. Good schools and convenient to shopping area. For sell or lease $2,500.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4504 Foxpoint Court have any available units?
4504 Foxpoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Foxpoint Court have?
Some of 4504 Foxpoint Court's amenities include patio / balcony, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Foxpoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Foxpoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.