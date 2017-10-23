Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4331 Elliott Oaks Dr Available 02/01/19 *COMING SOON* Arlington: Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Southwest Arlington house - Spacious home that is sure to leave an impression. Warm and inviting four bedroom, two bathroom. The spacious kitchen has a large, double basin sink, an electric range and dishwasher. Large, fenced yard has had a fresh clean up. Covered patio. Two car garage. Full size utility room.



Near Corey Elementary, Boles J High School & Martin High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



(RLNE3708540)