All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 431 Matt Lane - 431.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
431 Matt Lane - 431
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

431 Matt Lane - 431

431 Matt Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

431 Matt Ln, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in north Arlington. $925/ month/ deposit .
full size washer dryer hookups. fenced in back yard. No evictions , no criminal background, income must be $3000 per month. No carpet , vinyl floors and ceramic tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have any available units?
431 Matt Lane - 431 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have?
Some of 431 Matt Lane - 431's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Matt Lane - 431 currently offering any rent specials?
431 Matt Lane - 431 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Matt Lane - 431 pet-friendly?
No, 431 Matt Lane - 431 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 offer parking?
No, 431 Matt Lane - 431 does not offer parking.
Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Matt Lane - 431 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have a pool?
No, 431 Matt Lane - 431 does not have a pool.
Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have accessible units?
No, 431 Matt Lane - 431 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Matt Lane - 431 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center