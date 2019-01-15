nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in north Arlington. $925/ month/ deposit . full size washer dryer hookups. fenced in back yard. No evictions , no criminal background, income must be $3000 per month. No carpet , vinyl floors and ceramic tile.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have any available units?
431 Matt Lane - 431 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Matt Lane - 431 have?
Some of 431 Matt Lane - 431's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Matt Lane - 431 currently offering any rent specials?
431 Matt Lane - 431 is not currently offering any rent specials.