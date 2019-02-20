All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 430 Rifleman Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
430 Rifleman Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 Rifleman Trail

430 Rifleman Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

430 Rifleman Trail, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Arlington, Texas. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,663.00 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Rifleman Trail have any available units?
430 Rifleman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Rifleman Trail have?
Some of 430 Rifleman Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Rifleman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
430 Rifleman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Rifleman Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Rifleman Trail is pet friendly.
Does 430 Rifleman Trail offer parking?
Yes, 430 Rifleman Trail offers parking.
Does 430 Rifleman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Rifleman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Rifleman Trail have a pool?
No, 430 Rifleman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 430 Rifleman Trail have accessible units?
No, 430 Rifleman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Rifleman Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Rifleman Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center