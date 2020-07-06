427 Rifleman Trail

Great location close to shopping, schools and restaurants and freeways. Large living area with vaulted ceiling with fireplace, large master bedroom with large master bath, covered back patio. New flooring in living area to be installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
