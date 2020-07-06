All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:30 AM

427 Rifleman Trail

427 Rifleman Trail · No Longer Available
Location

427 Rifleman Trail, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location close to shopping, schools and restaurants and freeways. Large living area with vaulted ceiling with fireplace, large master bedroom with large master bath, covered back patio. New flooring in living area to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Rifleman Trail have any available units?
427 Rifleman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Rifleman Trail have?
Some of 427 Rifleman Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Rifleman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
427 Rifleman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Rifleman Trail pet-friendly?
No, 427 Rifleman Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 427 Rifleman Trail offer parking?
Yes, 427 Rifleman Trail offers parking.
Does 427 Rifleman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Rifleman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Rifleman Trail have a pool?
No, 427 Rifleman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 427 Rifleman Trail have accessible units?
No, 427 Rifleman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Rifleman Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Rifleman Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

