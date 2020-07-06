Nicely updated 3 bedroom home in Arlington's Rush Springs addition and Martin School District! 2 living and 2 dining areas. Fresh paint. Kitchen features granite counter tops & recently replaced backsplash. Nice curb appeal. Easy access to I-20. Close to restaurants & shopping. NO CATS PLEASE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4244 Rush Springs Drive have any available units?
4244 Rush Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Rush Springs Drive have?
Some of 4244 Rush Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Rush Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Rush Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.