4244 Rush Springs Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

4244 Rush Springs Drive

4244 Rush Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4244 Rush Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated 3 bedroom home in Arlington's Rush Springs addition and Martin School District! 2 living and 2 dining areas. Fresh paint. Kitchen features granite counter tops & recently replaced backsplash. Nice curb appeal. Easy access to I-20. Close to restaurants & shopping. NO CATS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

