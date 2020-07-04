All apartments in Arlington
423 Matt Lane
423 Matt Lane

423 Matt Ln · No Longer Available
Location

423 Matt Ln, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom one bath duplex in the heart of Arlington. Recently updated.Spacious living area, nice sized rooms, an area for laundry with hookups next to the bathroom Nice size fenced in back yard. Small pets welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Matt Lane have any available units?
423 Matt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Matt Lane have?
Some of 423 Matt Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Matt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
423 Matt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Matt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Matt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 423 Matt Lane offer parking?
No, 423 Matt Lane does not offer parking.
Does 423 Matt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Matt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Matt Lane have a pool?
No, 423 Matt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 423 Matt Lane have accessible units?
No, 423 Matt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Matt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Matt Lane has units with dishwashers.

