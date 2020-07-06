4223 Peach Blossom Dr

Amenities

Peach Blossom - Beautiful One Story, Northwood floor plan built by Castle Rock Perfect location on a Park! Large front porch. 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths; Gallery Entry; High Ceilings! Open concept Living, Kitchen, and Breakfast area with Wood Floors & Crown Molding. Granite Counter Tops; Stainless Steel Appliances! (Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop, Vent Hood) Super Shower in Hall Bath. Fireplace with Tile to ceiling. Rounded sheetrock corners throughout. Ceiling Fan in Master & Living. Master with Big walk in C ; Garden Tub & Sep. Shower. Large (Texas sized) Covered Side Patio. Rear Entry 2C Garage; Mud Room; Sprinkler System, Gutters.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315631)