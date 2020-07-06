All apartments in Arlington
4223 Peach Blossom Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

4223 Peach Blossom Dr

Location

4223 Peach Blossom Dr, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Peach Blossom - Beautiful One Story, Northwood floor plan built by Castle Rock Perfect location on a Park! Large front porch. 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths; Gallery Entry; High Ceilings! Open concept Living, Kitchen, and Breakfast area with Wood Floors & Crown Molding. Granite Counter Tops; Stainless Steel Appliances! (Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Cooktop, Vent Hood) Super Shower in Hall Bath. Fireplace with Tile to ceiling. Rounded sheetrock corners throughout. Ceiling Fan in Master & Living. Master with Big walk in C ; Garden Tub & Sep. Shower. Large (Texas sized) Covered Side Patio. Rear Entry 2C Garage; Mud Room; Sprinkler System, Gutters.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr have any available units?
4223 Peach Blossom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr have?
Some of 4223 Peach Blossom Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Peach Blossom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Peach Blossom Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Peach Blossom Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223 Peach Blossom Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Peach Blossom Dr offers parking.
Does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Peach Blossom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr have a pool?
No, 4223 Peach Blossom Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr have accessible units?
No, 4223 Peach Blossom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Peach Blossom Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Peach Blossom Dr has units with dishwashers.

