4221 Tiger Lily Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:34 AM

4221 Tiger Lily Lane

4221 Tiger Lily Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Tiger Lily Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
CONSTRUCTION built in 2018 by DREES CUSTOM HOMES. Impressive design with greenbelt views at your doorsteps. Nestled on oversized 75ft. lot, this property has upgrades galore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane have any available units?
4221 Tiger Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane have?
Some of 4221 Tiger Lily Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Tiger Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Tiger Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Tiger Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Tiger Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Tiger Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Tiger Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane have a pool?
No, 4221 Tiger Lily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 4221 Tiger Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Tiger Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Tiger Lily Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

