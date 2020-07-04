All apartments in Arlington
422 Betsy Ross Drive
422 Betsy Ross Drive

422 Betsy Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

422 Betsy Ross Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has recently been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Betsy Ross Drive have any available units?
422 Betsy Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Betsy Ross Drive have?
Some of 422 Betsy Ross Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Betsy Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 Betsy Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Betsy Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 422 Betsy Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 422 Betsy Ross Drive offer parking?
No, 422 Betsy Ross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 422 Betsy Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Betsy Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Betsy Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 422 Betsy Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 Betsy Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 Betsy Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Betsy Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Betsy Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

