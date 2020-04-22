All apartments in Arlington
4217 Oak Country Drive

4217 Oak Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Oak Country Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Oak Country Drive have any available units?
4217 Oak Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4217 Oak Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Oak Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Oak Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4217 Oak Country Drive offer parking?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4217 Oak Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Oak Country Drive have a pool?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Oak Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Oak Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Oak Country Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Oak Country Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

