4202 High Mesa Court
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:24 PM

4202 High Mesa Court

4202 High Mesa Court · No Longer Available
Location

4202 High Mesa Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 High Mesa Court have any available units?
4202 High Mesa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4202 High Mesa Court currently offering any rent specials?
4202 High Mesa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 High Mesa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 High Mesa Court is pet friendly.
Does 4202 High Mesa Court offer parking?
No, 4202 High Mesa Court does not offer parking.
Does 4202 High Mesa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 High Mesa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 High Mesa Court have a pool?
No, 4202 High Mesa Court does not have a pool.
Does 4202 High Mesa Court have accessible units?
No, 4202 High Mesa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 High Mesa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 High Mesa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 High Mesa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 High Mesa Court does not have units with air conditioning.

