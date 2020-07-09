4201 Gentle Springs Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, 1500 Sq Ft house located in Southwest Arlington.



Zoned for Highly sought after Kennedale ISD, Mansfield (Summit) ISD, and the Arlington Martin Cluster!



Directly off of 287 South and 20, Exit Sublett Road!

Conveniently located 20 Mins south of Downtown Fort Worth, Kroger Plus, Albertsons and a Neighborhood Walmart.



Subdivision is quiet, as it only has a few ways in and out!



Pets are OK! with a Pet Fee.



Deposit - $1,100

Rent - $1,695



Will be available the first week of July!



**Application Fee, Plus Proof of Income and Background Check.



NO Section 8 Housing.



(RLNE5794920)