4201 Gentle Springs Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:42 AM

4201 Gentle Springs Dr

4201 Gentle Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Gentle Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, 1500 Sq Ft house located in Southwest Arlington.

Zoned for Highly sought after Kennedale ISD, Mansfield (Summit) ISD, and the Arlington Martin Cluster!

Directly off of 287 South and 20, Exit Sublett Road!
Conveniently located 20 Mins south of Downtown Fort Worth, Kroger Plus, Albertsons and a Neighborhood Walmart.

Subdivision is quiet, as it only has a few ways in and out!

Pets are OK! with a Pet Fee.

Deposit - $1,100
Rent - $1,695

Will be available the first week of July!

**Application Fee, Plus Proof of Income and Background Check.

NO Section 8 Housing.

(RLNE5794920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr have any available units?
4201 Gentle Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4201 Gentle Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Gentle Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Gentle Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 Gentle Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 Gentle Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

