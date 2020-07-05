All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 Betsy Ross Drive

Location

419 Betsy Ross Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Arlington, TX. Features included covered porch, wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, and window coverings. The master suite has a garden tub, double vanities, and walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Betsy Ross Drive have any available units?
419 Betsy Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Betsy Ross Drive have?
Some of 419 Betsy Ross Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Betsy Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
419 Betsy Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Betsy Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 419 Betsy Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 419 Betsy Ross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 419 Betsy Ross Drive offers parking.
Does 419 Betsy Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Betsy Ross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Betsy Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 419 Betsy Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 419 Betsy Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 419 Betsy Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Betsy Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Betsy Ross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

