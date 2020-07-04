All apartments in Arlington
415 Watertown Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:02 AM

415 Watertown Lane

415 Watertown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

415 Watertown Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,199 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Watertown Lane have any available units?
415 Watertown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Watertown Lane have?
Some of 415 Watertown Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Watertown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
415 Watertown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Watertown Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Watertown Lane is pet friendly.
Does 415 Watertown Lane offer parking?
No, 415 Watertown Lane does not offer parking.
Does 415 Watertown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Watertown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Watertown Lane have a pool?
No, 415 Watertown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 415 Watertown Lane have accessible units?
No, 415 Watertown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Watertown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Watertown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

