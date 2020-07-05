All apartments in Arlington
415 Southmoor Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:18 PM

415 Southmoor Dr

415 Southmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

415 Southmoor Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=LtI0vhJr6L&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Southmoor Dr have any available units?
415 Southmoor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 415 Southmoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
415 Southmoor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Southmoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Southmoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 415 Southmoor Dr offer parking?
No, 415 Southmoor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 415 Southmoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Southmoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Southmoor Dr have a pool?
No, 415 Southmoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 415 Southmoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 415 Southmoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Southmoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Southmoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Southmoor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Southmoor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

