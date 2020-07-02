Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4123 Rye Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4123 Rye Glen Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:36 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4123 Rye Glen Drive
4123 Rye Glen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4123 Rye Glen Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage 1410 square feet home. It is conveniently located close to freeway I-20 and Kelly Elliot Rd. The interior is freshly painted. It is sparkling.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive have any available units?
4123 Rye Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 4123 Rye Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Rye Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Rye Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4123 Rye Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4123 Rye Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Rye Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 4123 Rye Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4123 Rye Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Rye Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Rye Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 Rye Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center