410 Milton Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:37 PM

410 Milton Drive

410 Milton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 Milton Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 DINING AREAS, AND A STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM. THIS HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AREAS, WOODLAMINET, CERAMIC TILE, FRESH PAINT. A WONDERFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR A LOW PRICE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Milton Drive have any available units?
410 Milton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Milton Drive have?
Some of 410 Milton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Milton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Milton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Milton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Milton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 410 Milton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Milton Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Milton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Milton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Milton Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Milton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Milton Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Milton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Milton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Milton Drive has units with dishwashers.

