410 Milton Drive

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 DINING AREAS, AND A STUDY OR 4TH BEDROOM. THIS HOME FEATURES LARGE LIVING AREAS, WOODLAMINET, CERAMIC TILE, FRESH PAINT. A WONDERFUL HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION FOR A LOW PRICE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
