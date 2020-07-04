408 Camp Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated S. Arlington Home - Mansfield ISD (Open House 05/01/19 4 PM - 6 PM) - Move-in ready S. Arlington home! 3 bedrooms + study, 2 full baths, large family room, 2 dining areas! Split bedrooms. New SS appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Attached 2-car garage, HUGE yard with open patio. Mansfield ISD. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care and renters insurance. Pets are okay on a case by case basis and must be approved by the owner. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Click link to apply. No Section 8. Prefer 3x rent for gross income, >650 Credit score.



(RLNE3668078)