Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

408 Camp Creek Drive

408 Camp Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

408 Camp Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated S. Arlington Home - Mansfield ISD (Open House 05/01/19 4 PM - 6 PM) - Move-in ready S. Arlington home! 3 bedrooms + study, 2 full baths, large family room, 2 dining areas! Split bedrooms. New SS appliances. Fresh paint throughout. Attached 2-car garage, HUGE yard with open patio. Mansfield ISD. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care and renters insurance. Pets are okay on a case by case basis and must be approved by the owner. Each adult over 18 must apply online. Click link to apply. No Section 8. Prefer 3x rent for gross income, >650 Credit score.

(RLNE3668078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Camp Creek Drive have any available units?
408 Camp Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Camp Creek Drive have?
Some of 408 Camp Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Camp Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Camp Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Camp Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Camp Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Camp Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Camp Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Camp Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Camp Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Camp Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Camp Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Camp Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Camp Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Camp Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Camp Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

