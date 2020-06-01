All apartments in Arlington
407 Cousins Lane
407 Cousins Lane

407 Cousins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

407 Cousins Lane, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO UTA, AT&T STADIUM AND DOWNTOWN. WATER AND TRASH ARE INCLUDED. WASHER and DRYER CONNECTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Cousins Lane have any available units?
407 Cousins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Cousins Lane have?
Some of 407 Cousins Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Cousins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
407 Cousins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Cousins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 407 Cousins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 407 Cousins Lane offer parking?
No, 407 Cousins Lane does not offer parking.
Does 407 Cousins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Cousins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Cousins Lane have a pool?
No, 407 Cousins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 407 Cousins Lane have accessible units?
No, 407 Cousins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Cousins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Cousins Lane has units with dishwashers.

