Cute two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex in Arlington. Newly renovated. Open kitchen to living with ceiling fan and eating area; spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans; a large fenced backyard. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 Claire Court have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 406 Claire Court have?
Some of 406 Claire Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Claire Court currently offering any rent specials?
406 Claire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.