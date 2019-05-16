All apartments in Arlington
406 Claire Court
406 Claire Court

406 Claire Ct · No Longer Available
Location

406 Claire Ct, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute two bedroom, one and a half bathroom duplex in Arlington. Newly renovated. Open kitchen to living with ceiling fan and eating area; spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans; a large fenced backyard. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Claire Court have any available units?
406 Claire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Claire Court have?
Some of 406 Claire Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Claire Court currently offering any rent specials?
406 Claire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Claire Court pet-friendly?
No, 406 Claire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 406 Claire Court offer parking?
No, 406 Claire Court does not offer parking.
Does 406 Claire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Claire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Claire Court have a pool?
No, 406 Claire Court does not have a pool.
Does 406 Claire Court have accessible units?
No, 406 Claire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Claire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Claire Court has units with dishwashers.

