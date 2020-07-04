All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 Red Coat Ln

404 Red Coat Lane · No Longer Available
Location

404 Red Coat Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Red Coat Ln have any available units?
404 Red Coat Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Red Coat Ln have?
Some of 404 Red Coat Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Red Coat Ln currently offering any rent specials?
404 Red Coat Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Red Coat Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Red Coat Ln is pet friendly.
Does 404 Red Coat Ln offer parking?
Yes, 404 Red Coat Ln offers parking.
Does 404 Red Coat Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Red Coat Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Red Coat Ln have a pool?
No, 404 Red Coat Ln does not have a pool.
Does 404 Red Coat Ln have accessible units?
No, 404 Red Coat Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Red Coat Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Red Coat Ln has units with dishwashers.

