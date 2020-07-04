All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:06 AM

404 Creek Point Ln

404 Creek Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

404 Creek Point Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed/2 bath with an office. 2 living rooms and 2 dining rooms with open concept. Skylight in Kitchen, Stove and refrigerator, alarm system, Lawn service, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Creek Point Ln have any available units?
404 Creek Point Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Creek Point Ln have?
Some of 404 Creek Point Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Creek Point Ln currently offering any rent specials?
404 Creek Point Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Creek Point Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Creek Point Ln is pet friendly.
Does 404 Creek Point Ln offer parking?
Yes, 404 Creek Point Ln offers parking.
Does 404 Creek Point Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Creek Point Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Creek Point Ln have a pool?
No, 404 Creek Point Ln does not have a pool.
Does 404 Creek Point Ln have accessible units?
No, 404 Creek Point Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Creek Point Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Creek Point Ln has units with dishwashers.

