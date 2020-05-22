4029 Snow Goose Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in Viridian Subdivision - Stunning townhome in the prestigious Viridian subdivision. Open concept with breakfast nook and spacious living room. Enjoy the beautiful dark hardwoods and the fully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and white cabinets showcasing a fresh and modern look. Large master suite with walk in closets, double sinks and tiled shower. All bedrooms, second bath and laundry room on second floor. All appliances, washer and dryer included in the rental. Full community access including- clubhouse, resort style pool, sand volleyball and parks. Come make this your new home! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Owner pays HOA dues.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE3755981)