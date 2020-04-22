All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2

4019 Park Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Park Square Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Rent:$812
Deposit:$200.00
App.Fee:$45.00

Amenities:

Close to Lake Arlington
Close to Schools, Shopping and Parks
Outdoor Swimming Pool
Small Pets Welcome
****Stackable Washer/Dryer inside the Home
24 Hour Emergency Maintenence
Mini Blinds
Ceiling Fans
Linen Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 have any available units?
4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 have?
Some of 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 offers parking.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 has a pool.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 have accessible units?
No, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B2 does not have units with dishwashers.

