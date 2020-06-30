Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1
4019 Park Square Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4019 Park Square Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent:$786
Deposit:$200.00
App.Fee:$50.00
Amenities:
Close to Lake Arlington
Close to Schools, Shopping and Parks
Outdoor Swimming Pool
Small Pets Welcome
Laundry Facility
24 Hour Emergency Maintenence
Mini Blinds
Ceiling Fans
Linen Closets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 have any available units?
4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 have?
Some of 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 offers parking.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 has a pool.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 have accessible units?
No, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Park Square Dr Unit: B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center