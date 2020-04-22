All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4014 Orchard Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4014 Orchard Hill Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:18 PM

4014 Orchard Hill Drive

4014 Orchard Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4014 Orchard Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive have any available units?
4014 Orchard Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4014 Orchard Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Orchard Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Orchard Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Orchard Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 Orchard Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center