4007 Southern Charm Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:12 AM

4007 Southern Charm Court

Location

4007 Southern Charm Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedroom two and half bath. Both bedrooms are upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Southern Charm Court have any available units?
4007 Southern Charm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Southern Charm Court have?
Some of 4007 Southern Charm Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Southern Charm Court currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Southern Charm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Southern Charm Court pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Southern Charm Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4007 Southern Charm Court offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Southern Charm Court offers parking.
Does 4007 Southern Charm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Southern Charm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Southern Charm Court have a pool?
No, 4007 Southern Charm Court does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Southern Charm Court have accessible units?
No, 4007 Southern Charm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Southern Charm Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Southern Charm Court has units with dishwashers.

