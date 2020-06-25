All apartments in Arlington
4006 Kingsferry Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:47 AM

4006 Kingsferry Drive

4006 Kingsferry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Kingsferry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.0 bath, 1,704sqft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive have any available units?
4006 Kingsferry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4006 Kingsferry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Kingsferry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Kingsferry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Kingsferry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive offer parking?
No, 4006 Kingsferry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Kingsferry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive have a pool?
No, 4006 Kingsferry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4006 Kingsferry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Kingsferry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Kingsferry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Kingsferry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

