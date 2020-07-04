Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4005 Twin Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4005 Twin Creek Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:57 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4005 Twin Creek Drive
4005 Twin Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4005 Twin Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HEAVILY TREED 3 BEDROOM HOME. CARPET, TILE AND VINYL PLANK FLOORS, EAT-IN KITCHEN. 3RD BEDROOM WOODEN FLOORS, COULD BE STUDY. SUN ROOM NEXT TO OPEN PATIO. STORAGE SHED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4005 Twin Creek Drive have any available units?
4005 Twin Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4005 Twin Creek Drive have?
Some of 4005 Twin Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4005 Twin Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Twin Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Twin Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Twin Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4005 Twin Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Twin Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4005 Twin Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Twin Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Twin Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4005 Twin Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Twin Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4005 Twin Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Twin Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Twin Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center