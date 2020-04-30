400 Royal Field Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOUSE IN QUIET AREA OF NORTH ARLINGTON

INCOME SHOULD BE 3 X RENT ......

FENCED YARD ... NO PETS



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/arlington-tx?lid=12833787



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5358464)