400 Royal Field Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:34 PM
400 Royal Field Drive
400 Royal Field Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
400 Royal Field Drive, Arlington, TX 76011
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 BEDROOM / 2 BATH HOUSE IN QUIET AREA OF NORTH ARLINGTON
INCOME SHOULD BE 3 X RENT ......
FENCED YARD ... NO PETS
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/arlington-tx?lid=12833787
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5358464)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 400 Royal Field Drive have any available units?
400 Royal Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 400 Royal Field Drive have?
Some of 400 Royal Field Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 400 Royal Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
400 Royal Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Royal Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 400 Royal Field Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 400 Royal Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 400 Royal Field Drive offers parking.
Does 400 Royal Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Royal Field Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Royal Field Drive have a pool?
No, 400 Royal Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 400 Royal Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 400 Royal Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Royal Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Royal Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
