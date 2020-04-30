All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
3904 Rye Glen Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:53 AM

3904 Rye Glen Drive

3904 Rye Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3904 Rye Glen Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute gingerbread house has two bedrooms and one bath. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Huge eat in kitchen with beautiful view from the dining table. Both bedrooms are nice sized! Convenient location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have any available units?
3904 Rye Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have?
Some of 3904 Rye Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Rye Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Rye Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Rye Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Rye Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Rye Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Rye Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 3904 Rye Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 Rye Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Rye Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

