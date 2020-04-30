Cute gingerbread house has two bedrooms and one bath. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Huge eat in kitchen with beautiful view from the dining table. Both bedrooms are nice sized! Convenient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have any available units?
3904 Rye Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 Rye Glen Drive have?
Some of 3904 Rye Glen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 Rye Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Rye Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.