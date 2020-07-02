Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3900 Wentworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3900 Wentworth Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:04 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3900 Wentworth Drive
3900 Wentworth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3900 Wentworth Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply Serene in Arlington! With over 1500 sqft & 3 oversized bedrooms. Simply serene on a tree lined street in a cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive have any available units?
3900 Wentworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3900 Wentworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Wentworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Wentworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Wentworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Wentworth Drive offers parking.
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Wentworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive have a pool?
No, 3900 Wentworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3900 Wentworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3900 Wentworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Wentworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Wentworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center