3814 Wrentham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3814 Wrentham Drive
3814 Wrentham Drive
Location
3814 Wrentham Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and upgraded home! Enjoy stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a fenced back yard! Spacious living areas and fresh carpet make this home a dream!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3814 Wrentham Drive have any available units?
3814 Wrentham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3814 Wrentham Drive have?
Some of 3814 Wrentham Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3814 Wrentham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Wrentham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Wrentham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3814 Wrentham Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3814 Wrentham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3814 Wrentham Drive offers parking.
Does 3814 Wrentham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 Wrentham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Wrentham Drive have a pool?
No, 3814 Wrentham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3814 Wrentham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3814 Wrentham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Wrentham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 Wrentham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
