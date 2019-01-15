All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3804 Firethorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3804 Firethorn Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:41 AM

3804 Firethorn Drive

3804 Firethorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3804 Firethorn Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Home with New Laminate Flooring and Huge Backyard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,710 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home

(RLNE5229940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Firethorn Drive have any available units?
3804 Firethorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Firethorn Drive have?
Some of 3804 Firethorn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Firethorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Firethorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Firethorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Firethorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3804 Firethorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Firethorn Drive offers parking.
Does 3804 Firethorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Firethorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Firethorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3804 Firethorn Drive has a pool.
Does 3804 Firethorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3804 Firethorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Firethorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Firethorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center