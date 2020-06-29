All apartments in Arlington
376 Westview Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

376 Westview Terrace

376 Westview Ter · No Longer Available
Location

376 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a real neat Townhome which has been completely refurbished with all fresh paint, new counter tops, new flooring, new appliances in most areas. All appliances provided. It is in a well established community with little turnover. Last tenant stayed 18 years. Good mid Arlington location with quick access to I 30 and the Arlington entertainment district. All bedrooms and two baths upstairs and living areas all down with half bath. If you are looking for something that reflects the recent past you will not find a better place to stay a while. University of Texas at Arlington is just a short trip East on Abrams. Great semi-covered patio with good sized storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Westview Terrace have any available units?
376 Westview Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Westview Terrace have?
Some of 376 Westview Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Westview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
376 Westview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Westview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 376 Westview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 376 Westview Terrace offer parking?
No, 376 Westview Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 376 Westview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Westview Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Westview Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 376 Westview Terrace has a pool.
Does 376 Westview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 376 Westview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Westview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 Westview Terrace has units with dishwashers.

