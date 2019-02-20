Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3711 Brookstone Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3711 Brookstone Drive
3711 Brookstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3711 Brookstone Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
3-2-2 New Construction. Owner will add refrigerator for $75 extra. Patio with wood fenced yard and landscaped with a sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
3711 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3711 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 3711 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 3711 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3711 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
No, 3711 Brookstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3711 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
