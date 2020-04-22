Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3709 Lindsey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3709 Lindsey Court
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:29 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3709 Lindsey Court
3709 Lindsey Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3709 Lindsey Court, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A 3BD-1.5BA-2GA home located in a nice quite large cul-de-sac.
Fenced in backyard great for children and pets.
Within walking distance to elementary school. Near shopping, dining and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have any available units?
3709 Lindsey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3709 Lindsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Lindsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Lindsey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Lindsey Court is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Lindsey Court offers parking.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have a pool?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have accessible units?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Lindsey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center