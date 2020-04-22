All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:29 PM

3709 Lindsey Court

3709 Lindsey Court · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Lindsey Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A 3BD-1.5BA-2GA home located in a nice quite large cul-de-sac.

Fenced in backyard great for children and pets.

Within walking distance to elementary school. Near shopping, dining and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Lindsey Court have any available units?
3709 Lindsey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3709 Lindsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Lindsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Lindsey Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Lindsey Court is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Lindsey Court offers parking.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have a pool?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have accessible units?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Lindsey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Lindsey Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Lindsey Court does not have units with air conditioning.

