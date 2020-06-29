All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 25 2020 at 5:40 PM

3707 McKamy Oaks Trail

3707 Mckamy Oaks Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Mckamy Oaks Trail, Arlington, TX 76017
Mckamy Oaks

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. NOTE: The resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail have any available units?
3707 McKamy Oaks Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3707 McKamy Oaks Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail offer parking?
No, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail has a pool.
Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail have accessible units?
No, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 McKamy Oaks Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

