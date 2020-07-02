All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:04 PM

3706 Willow Ridge Drive

3706 Willowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3706 Willowridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive have any available units?
3706 Willow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3706 Willow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Willow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Willow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 Willow Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 Willow Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

