Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3705 Woodside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3705 Woodside Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3705 Woodside Drive
3705 Woodside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3705 Woodside Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Woodside Drive have any available units?
3705 Woodside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3705 Woodside Drive have?
Some of 3705 Woodside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3705 Woodside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Woodside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Woodside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Woodside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3705 Woodside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Woodside Drive offers parking.
Does 3705 Woodside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Woodside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Woodside Drive have a pool?
No, 3705 Woodside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Woodside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Woodside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Woodside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Woodside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center