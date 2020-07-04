Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3702 Lindsey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3702 Lindsey Court
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:49 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3702 Lindsey Court
3702 Lindsey Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3702 Lindsey Court, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice little started home located in a matured neighborhood. Open layout with few upgrades including wood floors throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Come check it out today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have any available units?
3702 Lindsey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3702 Lindsey Court have?
Some of 3702 Lindsey Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3702 Lindsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Lindsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Lindsey Court pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Lindsey Court offers parking.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have a pool?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have accessible units?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Lindsey Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center