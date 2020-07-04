All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3702 Lindsey Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3702 Lindsey Court
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:49 AM

3702 Lindsey Court

3702 Lindsey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3702 Lindsey Court, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice little started home located in a matured neighborhood. Open layout with few upgrades including wood floors throughout the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Come check it out today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Lindsey Court have any available units?
3702 Lindsey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 Lindsey Court have?
Some of 3702 Lindsey Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 Lindsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Lindsey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Lindsey Court pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Lindsey Court offers parking.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have a pool?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have accessible units?
No, 3702 Lindsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Lindsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Lindsey Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center