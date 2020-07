Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

This Cute Home Sits on a Wooded Lot in Woodland West. Three bedrooms with new carpet, 2 Living areas with new wood laminate flooring and fresh interior paint throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, gas range and dishwasher. Bonus room great for extra living space in the spring and fall. Covered patio and storage building. Landlord to remove cabinets in laundry room.