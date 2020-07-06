Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3619 Bordeaux Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:11 PM
1 of 10
3619 Bordeaux Court
3619 Bordeaux Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3619 Bordeaux Court, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court have any available units?
3619 Bordeaux Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3619 Bordeaux Court currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Bordeaux Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Bordeaux Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Bordeaux Court is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court offer parking?
No, 3619 Bordeaux Court does not offer parking.
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Bordeaux Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court have a pool?
No, 3619 Bordeaux Court does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court have accessible units?
No, 3619 Bordeaux Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Bordeaux Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3619 Bordeaux Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3619 Bordeaux Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
