Home
Arlington, TX
3618 Swafford Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3618 Swafford Street
3618 Swafford Street
No Longer Available
Location
3618 Swafford Street, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated home ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3618 Swafford Street have any available units?
3618 Swafford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3618 Swafford Street have?
Some of 3618 Swafford Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3618 Swafford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Swafford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Swafford Street pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Swafford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3618 Swafford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Swafford Street offers parking.
Does 3618 Swafford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Swafford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Swafford Street have a pool?
No, 3618 Swafford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Swafford Street have accessible units?
No, 3618 Swafford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Swafford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 Swafford Street has units with dishwashers.
