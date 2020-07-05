All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3614 Plum Vista Place

3614 Plum Vista Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Plum Vista Pl, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cambria II Plan built by DREES Custom Homes. Amazing Estate located in the highly sought after Viridian Subdivision within minutes from Arlington's Entertainment District and Cowboys Stadium. Open Concept living with a designers touch throughout perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 Plum Vista Place have any available units?
3614 Plum Vista Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Plum Vista Place have?
Some of 3614 Plum Vista Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Plum Vista Place currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Plum Vista Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Plum Vista Place pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Plum Vista Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3614 Plum Vista Place offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Plum Vista Place offers parking.
Does 3614 Plum Vista Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Plum Vista Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Plum Vista Place have a pool?
No, 3614 Plum Vista Place does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Plum Vista Place have accessible units?
No, 3614 Plum Vista Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Plum Vista Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Plum Vista Place has units with dishwashers.

