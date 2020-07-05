Cambria II Plan built by DREES Custom Homes. Amazing Estate located in the highly sought after Viridian Subdivision within minutes from Arlington's Entertainment District and Cowboys Stadium. Open Concept living with a designers touch throughout perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 Plum Vista Place have any available units?
3614 Plum Vista Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 Plum Vista Place have?
Some of 3614 Plum Vista Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 Plum Vista Place currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Plum Vista Place is not currently offering any rent specials.