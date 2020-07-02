All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3612 High Plains Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3612 High Plains Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3612 High Plains Court

3612 High Plains Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3612 High Plains Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,547 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4601528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 High Plains Court have any available units?
3612 High Plains Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3612 High Plains Court currently offering any rent specials?
3612 High Plains Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 High Plains Court pet-friendly?
No, 3612 High Plains Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3612 High Plains Court offer parking?
No, 3612 High Plains Court does not offer parking.
Does 3612 High Plains Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 High Plains Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 High Plains Court have a pool?
No, 3612 High Plains Court does not have a pool.
Does 3612 High Plains Court have accessible units?
No, 3612 High Plains Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 High Plains Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 High Plains Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 High Plains Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3612 High Plains Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center