Arlington, TX
3605 Riverhead Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:38 AM
3605 Riverhead Drive
3605 Riverhead Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3605 Riverhead Drive, Arlington, TX 76015
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated home ready to rent, near I20 and shopping areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3605 Riverhead Drive have any available units?
3605 Riverhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3605 Riverhead Drive have?
Some of 3605 Riverhead Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3605 Riverhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Riverhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Riverhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Riverhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3605 Riverhead Drive offer parking?
No, 3605 Riverhead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Riverhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Riverhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Riverhead Drive have a pool?
No, 3605 Riverhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Riverhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 3605 Riverhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Riverhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Riverhead Drive has units with dishwashers.
