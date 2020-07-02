All apartments in Arlington
3604 Kite Court
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:13 AM

3604 Kite Court

3604 Kite Court · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Kite Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Kite Court have any available units?
3604 Kite Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Kite Court have?
Some of 3604 Kite Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Kite Court currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Kite Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Kite Court pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Kite Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3604 Kite Court offer parking?
No, 3604 Kite Court does not offer parking.
Does 3604 Kite Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Kite Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Kite Court have a pool?
No, 3604 Kite Court does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Kite Court have accessible units?
No, 3604 Kite Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Kite Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Kite Court has units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

